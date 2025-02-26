Syrian National Dialogue: A New Constitution for a New Era
Syrians have agreed to form a committee to draft a constitution that ensures justice, freedom, and equality. A national dialogue conference in Damascus marked a pivotal point after Assad's rule. The gathering called for freedom of expression and peaceful coexistence, questioning the inclusiveness of Syria’s political process.
In a significant move towards redefining Syria's future, a national dialogue conference concluded on Tuesday with an agreement among Syrian representatives to establish a committee tasked with drafting a new constitution. This development, hailed as a historic moment, took place at the presidential palace in Damascus.
The conference, touted by Syria's Islamist rulers as pivotal following decades of Assad family governance, drew hundreds of participants to the People's Palace near the capital. The closing statement underscored the importance of enshrining the values of justice, freedom of expression, and equality, emphasizing these principles as rewards for the sacrifices Syrians have made.
However, concerns remain about the extent to which the new political process will be inclusive and representative of Syria's diverse ethnic and religious landscape, as the transition is perceived to be predominantly guided by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham. The international community is watching closely, linking future diplomatic relations to the inclusiveness of this pivotal process.
(With inputs from agencies.)
