Left Menu

Trump Administration Reverses Controversial Freeze on Grants and Loans

The Trump administration reversed its decision to freeze domestic aid funds after legal challenges and backlash. Despite rescinding the initial memo, the administration still plans to cut funding for certain programs. The reversal occurred amid court hearings and criticism for targeting foreign aid and specific political views.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:23 IST
Trump Administration Reverses Controversial Freeze on Grants and Loans

In a dramatic reversal, President Donald Trump's administration has backtracked on its proposed freeze of hundreds of billions in domestic aid, responding to legal challenges and widespread opposition.

The initial policy aimed at pausing grants and loans was designed to give time to evaluate programs opposed by Trump, such as diversity initiatives and certain foreign aid.

Despite the retreat, the administration indicates plans to continue targeting unwanted programs, as legal proceedings unfold, reflecting ongoing tensions over federal budget control.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025