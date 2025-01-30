Trump Administration Reverses Controversial Freeze on Grants and Loans

In a dramatic reversal, President Donald Trump's administration has backtracked on its proposed freeze of hundreds of billions in domestic aid, responding to legal challenges and widespread opposition.

The initial policy aimed at pausing grants and loans was designed to give time to evaluate programs opposed by Trump, such as diversity initiatives and certain foreign aid.

Despite the retreat, the administration indicates plans to continue targeting unwanted programs, as legal proceedings unfold, reflecting ongoing tensions over federal budget control.

