Trump Administration Reverses Controversial Freeze on Grants and Loans
The Trump administration reversed its decision to freeze domestic aid funds after legal challenges and backlash. Despite rescinding the initial memo, the administration still plans to cut funding for certain programs. The reversal occurred amid court hearings and criticism for targeting foreign aid and specific political views.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:23 IST
In a dramatic reversal, President Donald Trump's administration has backtracked on its proposed freeze of hundreds of billions in domestic aid, responding to legal challenges and widespread opposition.
The initial policy aimed at pausing grants and loans was designed to give time to evaluate programs opposed by Trump, such as diversity initiatives and certain foreign aid.
Despite the retreat, the administration indicates plans to continue targeting unwanted programs, as legal proceedings unfold, reflecting ongoing tensions over federal budget control.
(With inputs from agencies.)
