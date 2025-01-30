Delhi Minister Challenges Haryana CM in Toxic Water Row
Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj challenges Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini to drink allegedly toxic water from a drain linked to Yamuna contamination. This follows accusations by former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal that Haryana's government poisoned Delhi's water. Saini dismisses these claims as politically motivated fearmongering.
In a bold move amidst ongoing water contamination allegations, Delhi Minister and AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj has dared Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini to consume water from a controversial drain. This drain, according to Bharadwaj, is releasing toxic industrial waste into the Yamuna River.
Bharadwaj's challenge came after Saini himself drank a sip of Yamuna water in response to claims by Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, a former Delhi Chief Minister, has accused Saini's government of poisoning the water supply to Delhi, an assertion Saini strongly refutes.
Saini dismissed these allegations as political maneuvering. During his visit to the Yamuna River bank in Delhi's Palla village, he criticized Kejriwal for making statements aimed at instilling fear for political gain, labeling the accusations as unfortunate and designed to mislead the public.
