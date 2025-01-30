Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar on India-US Relations and Trump's Nationalism

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the strong bilateral ties between India and the US, describing President Trump as an 'American nationalist'. At an event in Delhi, Jaishankar discussed India's evolving foreign policy and highlighted the strong personal relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Trump, despite policy differences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:44 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:44 IST
Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar on India-US Relations and Trump's Nationalism
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the robust bilateral ties between India and the United States, calling US President Donald Trump an 'American nationalist' during an interactive session at Delhi University's Hansraj College. He reflected on the evolving landscape of global diplomacy and India's position within it.

Responding to queries about Trump's impact on India-US relations, Jaishankar noted that while Trump's policies could significantly affect global affairs, India's foreign policy would remain rooted in national interest. He pointed out that although there may be policy disagreements, numerous areas are ripe for cooperation.

Jaishankar highlighted the strong personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, and India's growing global influence. He also shared his unconventional journey into politics, emphasizing the enduring reliance of overseas Indians on their motherland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025