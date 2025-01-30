Strengthening Ties: Jaishankar on India-US Relations and Trump's Nationalism
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasized the strong bilateral ties between India and the US, describing President Trump as an 'American nationalist'. At an event in Delhi, Jaishankar discussed India's evolving foreign policy and highlighted the strong personal relationship between Prime Minister Modi and Trump, despite policy differences.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar underscored the robust bilateral ties between India and the United States, calling US President Donald Trump an 'American nationalist' during an interactive session at Delhi University's Hansraj College. He reflected on the evolving landscape of global diplomacy and India's position within it.
Responding to queries about Trump's impact on India-US relations, Jaishankar noted that while Trump's policies could significantly affect global affairs, India's foreign policy would remain rooted in national interest. He pointed out that although there may be policy disagreements, numerous areas are ripe for cooperation.
Jaishankar highlighted the strong personal rapport between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump, and India's growing global influence. He also shared his unconventional journey into politics, emphasizing the enduring reliance of overseas Indians on their motherland.
