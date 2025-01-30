Gandhi's Legacy Ignites Tension Between Tamil Nadu Governor and DMK

Tension has flared between Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin over the venue of events honoring Mahatma Gandhi. Governor Ravi criticized the choice of the city museum as a site for the commemorations, citing it as disrespectful to the Father of the Nation due to its modest setting.

In response, the DMK government, backed by Tamil Development Minister M P Saminathan, staunchly defended their decision and rebuked the Governor's critique as politically motivated and misguided. The Governor has been reminded that it is the elected government that holds the mandate and not his position.

This dispute highlights ongoing political tensions, with historical references to Gandhi's opponents and his assassination, as the location of his memorial ceremonies remains central in the exchanges between state government officials and the Governor.

(With inputs from agencies.)