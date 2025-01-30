Left Menu

Norway's Political Landscape Shifts as Centre Party Exits Coalition

The eurosceptic Centre Party in Norway has exited the government led by the centre-left Labour Party due to disagreements over EU energy policies, leaving the Labour Party to govern alone ahead of an upcoming election. This departure complicates Norway's political scene as Labour struggles with parliamentary minority and broader EU relations.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Norway's political landscape experienced a significant shift on Thursday as the eurosceptic Centre Party exited the government. The move results from a dispute over adopting European Union energy policies, leading the centre-left Labour Party to govern alone just eight months before the next election.

The departure of the Centre Party, under Finance Minister Trygve Slagsvold Vedum, strips Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere of his only coalition partner and eight cabinet members, including key positions in defence, finance, and justice. With elections governing alone, Labour, which has held power since 2021, lacks a parliamentary majority, trailing right-wing parties in polls.

Focused on maintaining good relations with the EU amid trade tensions, Labour aims to adopt EU energy directives, opposed by the Centre Party, which fears erosion of Norwegian autonomy. The disagreement reflects deeper political divisions in Norway, a non-EU member part of the European Economic Area, balancing complex EU ties.

