Protests Erupt Amid RSS Chief's Visit in Odisha

Odisha Police detained eight NSUI supporters after a protest erupted during RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the state. The demonstration was in response to Bhagwat's comments on India's independence. The RSS leader was attending a memorial event and will review RSS activities in Odisha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:37 IST
In a dramatic turn of events, eight NSUI supporters were detained by Odisha Police on Thursday as they staged a protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to the state.

The activists intercepted Bhagwat's convoy as he traveled from the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office to Jaydev Bhawan, demanding an apology for his recent comments on India's independence related to the Ram Temple consecration.

With heightened security comparable to that of top government officials, the RSS chief managed to proceed to the memorial meeting where he paid tribute to late Shivram Mohapatra, ex-RSS Odisha head. Bhagwat's visit to Odisha spans five days, focusing on reviewing organizational activities and celebrating the organization's centenary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

