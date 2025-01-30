Protests Erupt Amid RSS Chief's Visit in Odisha
Odisha Police detained eight NSUI supporters after a protest erupted during RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's visit to the state. The demonstration was in response to Bhagwat's comments on India's independence. The RSS leader was attending a memorial event and will review RSS activities in Odisha.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, eight NSUI supporters were detained by Odisha Police on Thursday as they staged a protest against RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat during his visit to the state.
The activists intercepted Bhagwat's convoy as he traveled from the Utkal Bipanna Sahayata Samiti office to Jaydev Bhawan, demanding an apology for his recent comments on India's independence related to the Ram Temple consecration.
With heightened security comparable to that of top government officials, the RSS chief managed to proceed to the memorial meeting where he paid tribute to late Shivram Mohapatra, ex-RSS Odisha head. Bhagwat's visit to Odisha spans five days, focusing on reviewing organizational activities and celebrating the organization's centenary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mohan Bhagwat's Vision: Ayodhya Temple as the True Independence of India
This is an attempt to distort history: Mamata on Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' comment.
Congress Slams Mohan Bhagwat: Constitution and Independence Under Debate
Mamata Banerjee Slams Mohan Bhagwat's Ram Temple Remarks
I strongly condemn Mohan Bhagwat's 'true independence' comment, it is anti-national: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.