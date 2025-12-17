Prominent Meeting: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Vice President

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, held discussions with India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. The Vice President's Secretariat made the event public, sharing a photograph of the two leaders together on social media.

The interaction took place at the Vice President's Enclave, highlighting the close ties within the RSS and its wider influence. This was further emphasized by the Vice President's own associations with the organization, as he hails from Tamil Nadu with deep connections to the RSS.

Observers note that this meeting serves to reinforce the ongoing influence and networking efforts of the RSS throughout Indian politics and governance.

