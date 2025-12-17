Left Menu

Prominent Meeting: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Vice President

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat met with Indian Vice President C P Radhakrishnan, sharing a moment that was highlighted on social media. The visit underscores the ongoing connections within the RSS network, as Radhakrishnan, from Tamil Nadu, shares his roots with the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2025 21:15 IST
Prominent Meeting: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Visits Vice President
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant meeting on Wednesday, the chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), Dr. Mohan Bhagwat, held discussions with India's Vice President C P Radhakrishnan. The Vice President's Secretariat made the event public, sharing a photograph of the two leaders together on social media.

The interaction took place at the Vice President's Enclave, highlighting the close ties within the RSS and its wider influence. This was further emphasized by the Vice President's own associations with the organization, as he hails from Tamil Nadu with deep connections to the RSS.

Observers note that this meeting serves to reinforce the ongoing influence and networking efforts of the RSS throughout Indian politics and governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

US and Japan Eye $550 Billion Collaborative Ventures

 Global
2
Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

Controversy Over Trump's $300 Million White House Ballroom

 Global
3
FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

FAA Chief Faces Scrutiny Over Republic Airways Shares

 United States
4
UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

UK Government Bolsters Grangemouth: Saving Jobs and Ensuring Chemical Safety

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Many AI systems depend on hidden human labor, not true automation

AI could change the fight against obesity by predicting risk years earlier

Sustainability push accelerates digital overhaul of cold chain systems

FinTech partnerships and AI-driven security reshape retail banking worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025