US News Blitz: Crashes, Tariffs, and Star-Studded Fundraisers

In the aftermath of a fatal crash in Washington involving an aircraft and an Army helicopter, investigators are focusing on recovering the black boxes and salvaging materials to address safety inquiries.

Amid political tensions, Trump's FBI nominee, Kash Patel, faces scrutiny while pledging protection for FBI employees.

Concerns rise as Trump's imminent tariffs threaten to disrupt North American trade, impacting a $1.6 trillion exchange as the deadline looms.

(With inputs from agencies.)