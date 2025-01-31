Claudia Sheinbaum’s Calm Determination Amidst Trade Tensions

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has emphasized her commitment to maintaining calm and dignity as she awaits a crucial decision from the United States. This decision, expected by Saturday, could impose a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports.

Sheinbaum highlighted the need for dialogue based on mutual respect and equality, refusing any form of subordination. Her approach seeks to defend national dignity and sovereignty without compromise.

The looming deadline set by U.S. President Donald Trump tests the strength of international relationships and commerce, with significant economic implications hanging in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)