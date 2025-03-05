Left Menu

Mexico Explores International Dialogues Over U.S. Tariffs

Mexico may engage Canada and other countries concerning U.S. tariffs, announced Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum. Discussions with U.S. President Donald Trump are planned. Without resolution, Mexico intends to involve additional nations in response to the tariffs affecting trade with Mexico and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:42 IST
Mexico's government is considering dialoguing with Canada and other countries to address the United States' decision to impose tariffs, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

President Sheinbaum announced a tentative phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Thursday morning, to discuss the new tariffs impacting Mexico and Canada.

Should the tariffs persist, Mexico aims to engage with Canada and other nations to address this trade issue, Sheinbaum stated during her daily morning press briefing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

