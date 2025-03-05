Mexico Explores International Dialogues Over U.S. Tariffs

Mexico's government is considering dialoguing with Canada and other countries to address the United States' decision to impose tariffs, according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

President Sheinbaum announced a tentative phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump, scheduled for Thursday morning, to discuss the new tariffs impacting Mexico and Canada.

Should the tariffs persist, Mexico aims to engage with Canada and other nations to address this trade issue, Sheinbaum stated during her daily morning press briefing.

