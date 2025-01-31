France Defends Its Defense Spending Amid U.S. Criticism

France has pushed back against recent criticism from U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding its defense spending. Rubio suggested that France lagged behind in meeting defense commitments, implying that it relied too heavily on U.S. protection.

In response, France highlighted its alignment with NATO's target of allocating 2% of its gross domestic product (GDP) to military spending and its plans to double this expenditure by 2030. The French Foreign Ministry emphasized the country's operational capabilities and its ability to undertake significant missions abroad.

As the only nuclear-armed member of the European Union, France advocates for a stronger European role in defense, especially in light of increased tensions following Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine. French defense spending reached 2.1% of GDP in 2023, marking a noteworthy rise from previous years.

