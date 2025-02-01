Left Menu

Congress Counters Modi: Conspiracy Theories and Clash Over Progress

The Congress party has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of using conspiracy theories to divert attention before the Parliament session. Modi claimed no foreign attempts to incite unrest, marking a first since 2014. Congress leaders criticized him for failing to address public issues and appropriating their initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 00:55 IST
The Congress party has fired back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his comments suggesting a lack of foreign attempts to "stoke fire" ahead of the Parliament session. Congress leaders argue that Modi's remarks are a diversion tactic, overshadowing real issues that require attention.

Modi claimed this to be the first Parliament session since 2014 devoid of international interference. However, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the Prime Minister for not acknowledging Congress's contributions to projects mentioned in the President's address, such as Aadhaar and metro construction.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further accused Modi of avoiding pressing public issues. She noted that during the previous session, meaningful debate was stifled, and similar tactics are anticipated this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)

