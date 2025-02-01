Congress Counters Modi: Conspiracy Theories and Clash Over Progress

The Congress party has fired back at Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his comments suggesting a lack of foreign attempts to "stoke fire" ahead of the Parliament session. Congress leaders argue that Modi's remarks are a diversion tactic, overshadowing real issues that require attention.

Modi claimed this to be the first Parliament session since 2014 devoid of international interference. However, Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, criticized the Prime Minister for not acknowledging Congress's contributions to projects mentioned in the President's address, such as Aadhaar and metro construction.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra further accused Modi of avoiding pressing public issues. She noted that during the previous session, meaningful debate was stifled, and similar tactics are anticipated this time around.

(With inputs from agencies.)