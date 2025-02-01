Left Menu

Gender Ideology Directive Misinterpreted: OPM Clarifies Government Website Status

The U.S. Office of Personnel Management clarified that reports about a shutdown of government websites were due to a misinterpretation of a memo related to President Trump's executive order. The order commands the removal of 'gender ideology' from official documents, advocating for recognition of only two sexes.

Updated: 01-02-2025 06:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Friday, U.S. government websites remained online, despite circulating media reports suggesting otherwise. According to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), these reports stemmed from a misinterpretation of a memo tied to President Donald Trump's executive order.

The memo, dated Wednesday, instructed federal agencies to excise all mentions of 'gender ideology' from official materials, aligning with a directive to recognize only two sexes. OPM highlighted that while the memo had essentially provided guidance on implementing this executive order, it had been misconstrued to suggest a complete website shutdown for non-compliance.

Earlier, when questioned about potential website shutdowns during the removal of diversity-related content, President Trump remarked that he did not view it negatively. He expressed approval of measures to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, describing them as 'dead.'

