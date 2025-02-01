Gender Ideology Directive Misinterpreted: OPM Clarifies Government Website Status
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management clarified that reports about a shutdown of government websites were due to a misinterpretation of a memo related to President Trump's executive order. The order commands the removal of 'gender ideology' from official documents, advocating for recognition of only two sexes.
On Friday, U.S. government websites remained online, despite circulating media reports suggesting otherwise. According to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), these reports stemmed from a misinterpretation of a memo tied to President Donald Trump's executive order.
The memo, dated Wednesday, instructed federal agencies to excise all mentions of 'gender ideology' from official materials, aligning with a directive to recognize only two sexes. OPM highlighted that while the memo had essentially provided guidance on implementing this executive order, it had been misconstrued to suggest a complete website shutdown for non-compliance.
Earlier, when questioned about potential website shutdowns during the removal of diversity-related content, President Trump remarked that he did not view it negatively. He expressed approval of measures to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, describing them as 'dead.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Xi Jinping and Donald Trump Forge Diplomatic Path
Trump's Trade Memo Sparks Market Movements
The golden age of America begins right now, says US President Donald Trump in his inaugural address.
Punjab '95 Postponed: A Story of Justice and Memory
Iconic Bob Dylan Memorabilia Fetches Millions at Nashville Auction