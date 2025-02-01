Gender Ideology Directive Misinterpreted: OPM Clarifies Government Website Status

On Friday, U.S. government websites remained online, despite circulating media reports suggesting otherwise. According to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), these reports stemmed from a misinterpretation of a memo tied to President Donald Trump's executive order.

The memo, dated Wednesday, instructed federal agencies to excise all mentions of 'gender ideology' from official materials, aligning with a directive to recognize only two sexes. OPM highlighted that while the memo had essentially provided guidance on implementing this executive order, it had been misconstrued to suggest a complete website shutdown for non-compliance.

Earlier, when questioned about potential website shutdowns during the removal of diversity-related content, President Trump remarked that he did not view it negatively. He expressed approval of measures to eliminate diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, describing them as 'dead.'

