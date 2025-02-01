Kejriwal's Economic Pitch: Save Big with AAP Scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that BJP supporters are benefiting significantly from AAP's welfare schemes, saving up to Rs 25,000 per month.

In a fervent appeal for votes, Kejriwal launched a video message urging residents to choose AAP in the upcoming February Assembly elections. Highlighting the economic relief provided by his government, he questioned the comparative benefits offered by BJP-led states.

Introducing the 'Bachat Patra' campaign, Kejriwal emphasized further savings potential through new initiatives. These include the Sanjeevani Yojana for elderly healthcare and discounted travel for students, predicting a possible rise in monthly family savings to Rs 35,000. The Delhi Assembly vote is slated for February 5, with results announced on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)