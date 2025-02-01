Dixit Skeptical of Union Budget as Sitharaman Prepares Historic 8th Presentation

Congress leader Sandeep Dixit voiced skepticism over the Union Budget 2025, critiquing the ruling party for a lack of substantial progress over the past decade. Speaking to ANI, he suggested potential favoritism towards major capitalists as elections approach in Delhi.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman departed from North Block with her symbolic 'bahi-khata' to present the budget to the President at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Accompanied by key officials, she discussed key aspects of her proposals during the session.

At 11 am today, Sitharaman will deliver her historic 8th consecutive budget speech in Lok Sabha, detailing the government's fiscal strategies, including taxation reforms and investment in research, MSMEs, and capital goods. The Economic Survey suggests solid growth projections for India's economy, expected between 6.3% and 6.8% in FY26.

(With inputs from agencies.)