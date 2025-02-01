Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Urges Army Intervention Amid Mahakumbh Tragedy

Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav critiques government response to Mahakumbh stampede while demanding Army's help. He emphasizes on searching for the missing over ongoing Budget session. The stampede claimed 30 lives amid Shahi Snan denial. Union Finance Minister presents her eighth Budget amid ongoing crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 11:24 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Urges Army Intervention Amid Mahakumbh Tragedy
Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav voiced strong criticism on Saturday over the government's response to the Mahakumbh tragedy, stressing the urgency of finding the missing rather than focusing solely on the ongoing Budget session. Addressing the press before the Union Budget presentation, Yadav demanded swift action and urged for the Army's intervention. He underscored the unique refusal of Shahi Snan by saints, marking an unprecedented event.

"Currently, the search for missing persons at Mahakumbh is of paramount importance," Yadav asserted. He pointed out the high-profile visits to the site, including those by the Chief Minister, Union Home Minister, and Vice President, with the Prime Minister also scheduled. Yadav criticized the government's inability to provide an accurate count of the deceased and missing, attributing significant losses to Hindus. He reiterated his previous call for Army deployment, noting the unusual denial of Shahi Snan by saints.

The tragedy unfolded during the Mauni Amavasya ritual, resulting in 30 deaths and injuring 60 people. Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her eighth consecutive Budget in the Lok Sabha, detailing fiscal policies and taxation reforms among other key initiatives. Earlier, Sitharaman, along with Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, met with President Droupadi Murmu, who extended a traditional gesture of good luck by offering 'dahi-chini' to the Finance Minister at Rashtrapati Bhavan. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025