Opposition MPs Walkout During Budget Over Kumbh Stampede
Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. They demanded a government statement on the Kumbh stampede that claimed 30 lives. After raising slogans, the MPs returned to their seats while the Budget presentation continued.
In a surprising turn of events, Opposition MPs staged a brief walkout from the Lok Sabha on Saturday during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Budget.
The protest was sparked by demands for a government statement on the Kumbh stampede, which tragically claimed 30 lives on January 29. Despite the disruption, Sitharaman continued with the Budget speech amid the commotion.
Although the protest saw several MPs leaving the House, they returned shortly thereafter. Notably, Trinamool Congress members did not participate in the walkout. Calls for a discussion on the stampede followed the minister's concluded address.
(With inputs from agencies.)
