Left Menu

Opposition MPs Walkout During Budget Over Kumbh Stampede

Opposition MPs staged a walkout from the Lok Sabha during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget speech. They demanded a government statement on the Kumbh stampede that claimed 30 lives. After raising slogans, the MPs returned to their seats while the Budget presentation continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 13:18 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 13:18 IST
Opposition MPs Walkout During Budget Over Kumbh Stampede
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising turn of events, Opposition MPs staged a brief walkout from the Lok Sabha on Saturday during Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's presentation of the Budget.

The protest was sparked by demands for a government statement on the Kumbh stampede, which tragically claimed 30 lives on January 29. Despite the disruption, Sitharaman continued with the Budget speech amid the commotion.

Although the protest saw several MPs leaving the House, they returned shortly thereafter. Notably, Trinamool Congress members did not participate in the walkout. Calls for a discussion on the stampede followed the minister's concluded address.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025