Union Budget 2025 Draws Criticism for Overlooking Small Traders

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel criticized the Union Budget 2025 for not addressing tax relief for small traders and middle-class families. Despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcements, the budget lacked provisions for infrastructure and significant changes to tax policies, drawing backlash from opposition leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:03 IST
AAP MP Sanjay Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh voiced his dissatisfaction with the Union Budget 2025, alleging that small traders were ignored, with no tax relief on their Rs 12 lakh income. He highlighted AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's proposal to recover Rs 16 lakh crore worth of loans waived for industrialists to slash GST and income tax rates in half, aiming to offer substantial relief to the middle class.

Singh stated, "Small traders have been largely neglected, with no tax concessions on an income of Rs 12 lakh. Kejriwal had suggested that withholding further loan waivers for industrialists and reclaiming the Rs 16 lakh crore already waived could drastically cut tax rates, benefitting the middle class substantially."

Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel joined the criticism, labeling the budget as impractical and devoid of meaningful support for the middle class, farmers, and poor citizens. He noted that despite Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's declaration of no income tax payable on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, the rupee's devaluation limits potential benefits. Baghel added that the budget missed addressing infrastructure needs, undermining its impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

