Telangana's Budget Woes: A Tale of Unfulfilled Promises

In a striking revelation, Telangana Congress President B Mahesh Kumar Goud accused the Union Budget 2025-26 of unjustly neglecting his state.

Despite persistent efforts by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and his cabinet to engage the Centre over crucial state matters, their appeals have seemingly fallen on deaf ears. Goud pointed out unfulfilled promises, such as the establishment of a steel plant and an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), which were assured during the bifurcation phase of Andhra Pradesh.

The congress leader criticized the BJP for alleged discrimination towards Telangana, attributing it to political motives tied to the state's Congress-led government. Highlighting Telangana's substantial contribution of Rs 40,000 crore to the Centre through GST, Goud emphasized that the state's allocation should reflect this economic input. Further, he questioned the BJP's electoral promises and remarked on fiscal measures in Bihar as politically motivated, dubbing the financial plan a 'Bihar election budget.'

(With inputs from agencies.)