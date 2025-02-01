Left Menu

Debate Ignites Over West Bengal's Exclusion in Union Budget 2025

TMC's Abhishek Banerjee criticized the Union Budget 2025, alleging it ignored West Bengal in favor of Bihar's upcoming elections. While the budget promises tax relief, Banerjee claims it offers little to the common man or the poor. Finance Minister Sitharaman highlights significant benefits for the middle class.

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP, Abhishek Banerjee, launched a scathing critique of the Union Budget 2025 on Saturday. Presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the budget was slammed for allegedly neglecting West Bengal and focusing on the Bihar elections set for November.

Banerjee expressed his dissatisfaction, pointing out that despite having 18 and now 12 BJP MPs from West Bengal, the state continues to be overlooked in budget allocations. He argued that the budget lacks provisions for the common man and the poor, drawing parallels to previous budgets favoring Andhra Pradesh and Bihar.

Finance Minister Sitharaman, during her budget speech, announced no income tax on earnings up to Rs 12 lakh, especially benefiting the middle class. With adjustments, salaried taxpayers see an exemption up to Rs 12.75 lakh. Despite this relief, there's a catch: taxpayers must navigate exemptions under various Income Tax Act sections.

The announcement was met with applause in the parliament but left opposition figures discontented. The Lok Sabha adjourned post-budget presentation and is set to reconvene on February 3. The debate underscores the ongoing challenge of balancing regional priorities in national budgets.

