Amit Shah Targets AAP: '3G Government' Criticism Amidst Delhi Wave
Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the AAP of corruption and sheltering illegal immigrants in Delhi, coining their governance as a '3G' government of scams, intruders, and corruption. Addressing a public meeting, he urged voters to choose BJP for development and safety, amidst alleged AAP disaster.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah leveled serious accusations against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), alleging that the party was embroiled in corruption and was giving shelter to illegal immigrants. Speaking at a public meeting in the Mustafabad assembly constituency, Shah described AAP's governance as a '3G' government, plagued by scams, intruders, and corruption.
According to Shah, the first 'G' in '3G' stands for 'ghotale wali sarkar' (a government indulging in scams), the second stands for 'ghuspaithiyon ko panaah dene wali sarkar' (a government that shelters intruders), and the third stands for 'ghaple karne wali sarkar' (the government that indulges in corruption). He emphasized that these issues, particularly the sheltering of illegal immigrants, have led to a significant public wave against the AAP.
Shah urged the Delhi electorate to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections, claiming that the BJP would foster development and safety in the city. He cautioned voters not to be complacent, warning that those responsible for past riots might return to power if AAP won again.
