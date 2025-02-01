CM Yogi Praises Union Budget 2025: A Boost for Growth
Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath commended Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2025, emphasizing its focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women. The budget aims to propel India's economy toward a five-trillion-dollar target, offering significant tax reliefs and infrastructural improvements.
- Country:
- India
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has praised the Union Budget 2025 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, declaring it a cornerstone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' vision. The budget is structured into four main areas: the poor, youth, farmers, and women, reflecting a focused approach toward inclusive growth.
Adityanath highlighted the budget's benefits for the middle class, such as tax rebates, and lauded initiatives including economic zones for fishermen and low-interest loans for farmers. He underscored the significance of programs like Anganwadi 2.0 and future projects aimed at enhancing education and healthcare infrastructure.
The Chief Minister also noted the proposal to establish cancer centers across Uttar Pradesh's district hospitals and the creation of a Center of Excellence in Skilling and Artificial Intelligence. These efforts, coupled with changes in the Kisan Credit Card scheme, are expected to augment the agricultural sector significantly. The budget promises to expedite India's growth toward a five-trillion-dollar economy, Adityanath remarked.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Modi says, 25 crore people have moved out of poverty and this neo-middle class are prospective buyers of vehicles.
Union Budget 2026: Balancing Tax Relief and Fiscal Discipline
Rising middle class, rapid urbanisation, and affordable vehicles going to push auto sector in India: PM Modi.
US House Passes Bill for Tax Relief Deal with Taiwan
AAP's middle class manifesto demands ending GST on essential items and higher education subsidy: Arvind Kejriwal.