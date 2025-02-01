Left Menu

Criticism Over Union Budget: Nothing for Gujarat, Say Congress and AAP

Opposition Congress and AAP in Gujarat expressed dissatisfaction with the Union Budget, highlighting its lack of significant benefits for Gujarat and inadequate measures for farmers and employment generation. Critics argue it favors Bihar due to upcoming elections, neglecting key industries and issues like GST relief.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:32 IST
Criticism Over Union Budget: Nothing for Gujarat, Say Congress and AAP
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget has come under fire from the Opposition Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat, labeled as inadequate and offering no significant relief for the state's pressing issues. Leaders highlighted a glaring neglect of Gujarat's diamond and textile industries, crucial for employment in the region.

Congress leader Shaktisinh Gohil emphasized that, despite discussions on shipbuilding, the budget fails to address concerns of the Alang shipbreaking industry. The budget was also criticized for not tackling unemployment and GST burdens facing the common man, offering no GST relief on fertilizers or substantial plans for employment generation.

With upcoming elections in Bihar, packages announced for the state were interpreted as politically motivated, leaving major sectors in Gujarat underserved. Reduced budgetary allocations for institutions and a lack of concrete job creation measures drew sharp criticism from the opposition, viewing promises as mere rhetoric.

(With inputs from agencies.)

