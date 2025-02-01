Moldovan Political Drama: Stoianoglo Takes Charge Amid Tensions

Alexandr Stoianoglo, Moldova's opposition leader, announced on Friday his leadership of a new coalition aimed at challenging the country's pro-Western government in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

The coalition, known as 'Alternative', brings together major political figures including Chisinau Mayor Ion Ceban and former Prime Minister Ion Chicu, striving for societal unity and balanced foreign policy.

This political maneuver occurs amidst ongoing tensions between Chisinau and Moscow, particularly over energy supplies and Moldova's aspirations to join the European Union.

