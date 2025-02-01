Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Critique: Budget Benefits and Political Promises

In a fiery address in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing it of serving the interests of India's wealthiest while providing minimal relief to the common man. 'The budget is crafted for the benefit of just 25-30 of the nation's richest individuals,' he alleged.

Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming their 'false promises' and failure to combat corruption and environmental issues. He pointed out Kejriwal's initial commitments to clean rivers, citing an instance where Kejriwal promised to drink water from the Yamuna but failed to fulfill this vow.

Furthermore, Gandhi highlighted the inadequate representation of backward classes among the 90 bureaucrats drafting the budget, noting that these groups constitute a substantial part of the population. He accused Kejriwal of maintaining a team devoid of Dalit and OBC leadership, questioning his commitment to inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)