Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Critique: Budget Benefits and Political Promises

Rahul Gandhi criticized the Union Budget 2025-26 for favoring the wealthy and neglecting common citizens. He accused both Prime Minister Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal of failing to deliver on promises like reducing corruption and cleaning rivers. Gandhi highlighted the lack of representation for backward classes in government roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Scathing Critique: Budget Benefits and Political Promises
Congress leader
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address in Delhi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lambasted the Union Budget 2025-26, accusing it of serving the interests of India's wealthiest while providing minimal relief to the common man. 'The budget is crafted for the benefit of just 25-30 of the nation's richest individuals,' he alleged.

Gandhi criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal, claiming their 'false promises' and failure to combat corruption and environmental issues. He pointed out Kejriwal's initial commitments to clean rivers, citing an instance where Kejriwal promised to drink water from the Yamuna but failed to fulfill this vow.

Furthermore, Gandhi highlighted the inadequate representation of backward classes among the 90 bureaucrats drafting the budget, noting that these groups constitute a substantial part of the population. He accused Kejriwal of maintaining a team devoid of Dalit and OBC leadership, questioning his commitment to inclusivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025