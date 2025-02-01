Left Menu

Battle Over Budget: Andhra Pradesh vs Bihar

Senior YSRCP leader B Rajendranath Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to secure the state's share in the 2025-26 union budget. Reddy claimed Bihar received more benefits and accused Naidu of not exerting enough pressure on the Centre. He also highlighted previous YSRCP initiatives shown in the budget.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:06 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:06 IST
Battle Over Budget: Andhra Pradesh vs Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery criticism, senior YSRCP leader B Rajendranath Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu failed to secure the state's fair share of the 2025-26 union budget allocations.

Addressing a press conference in Kurnool, Reddy pointed out that while the budget outlay crossed Rs 50 lakh crore, with fewer seats, Bihar managed to receive more sops. He questioned Naidu's lack of response regarding Andhra Pradesh's allocation, highlighting that initiatives undertaken by the former YSRCP regime were mirrored in the union budget.

Reddy's statements underline the strategic battle over budget allocations, stressing the necessity for the TDP-led government to secure more projects and aid for Andhra Pradesh in the Centre's current term.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025