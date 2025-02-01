Battle Over Budget: Andhra Pradesh vs Bihar
Senior YSRCP leader B Rajendranath Reddy criticized Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu for failing to secure the state's share in the 2025-26 union budget. Reddy claimed Bihar received more benefits and accused Naidu of not exerting enough pressure on the Centre. He also highlighted previous YSRCP initiatives shown in the budget.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery criticism, senior YSRCP leader B Rajendranath Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu failed to secure the state's fair share of the 2025-26 union budget allocations.
Addressing a press conference in Kurnool, Reddy pointed out that while the budget outlay crossed Rs 50 lakh crore, with fewer seats, Bihar managed to receive more sops. He questioned Naidu's lack of response regarding Andhra Pradesh's allocation, highlighting that initiatives undertaken by the former YSRCP regime were mirrored in the union budget.
Reddy's statements underline the strategic battle over budget allocations, stressing the necessity for the TDP-led government to secure more projects and aid for Andhra Pradesh in the Centre's current term.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Union Budget 2026: Balancing Tax Relief and Fiscal Discipline
Owaisi Optimistic about AIMIM's Prospects in Bihar Elections
Rapid Arrest: 200 Grams of Heroin Seized at Uttar Pradesh-Bihar Border
Empowering Bihar: Mukhyamantri Yudyami Yojana's New Beneficiaries
Bihar Police Officers Booked Over Case Files Controversy