Battle Over Budget: Andhra Pradesh vs Bihar

In a fiery criticism, senior YSRCP leader B Rajendranath Reddy alleged that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu failed to secure the state's fair share of the 2025-26 union budget allocations.

Addressing a press conference in Kurnool, Reddy pointed out that while the budget outlay crossed Rs 50 lakh crore, with fewer seats, Bihar managed to receive more sops. He questioned Naidu's lack of response regarding Andhra Pradesh's allocation, highlighting that initiatives undertaken by the former YSRCP regime were mirrored in the union budget.

Reddy's statements underline the strategic battle over budget allocations, stressing the necessity for the TDP-led government to secure more projects and aid for Andhra Pradesh in the Centre's current term.

