Dhami's Election Rally: UCC, Development, and Kejriwal's Controversies

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami criticized AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal at a rally in Delhi, raising concerns about women's security and highlighting Kejriwal's party scandals. Dhami promoted development projects and the benefits of a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, asserting that these initiatives will propel national progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 21:55 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took a strong stance against AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Delhi, as assembly elections loom. Dhami accused Kejriwal of hypocrisy regarding women's safety, citing an incident involving a woman MP from his party.

Dhami further contrasted the AAP and Congress with BJP's developmental agenda, mentioning the Dwarka Expressway, Pragati Maidan Integrated Transit Corridor, and other initiatives under the Modi government. He criticized Kejriwal for failing to deliver on promises like cleaning the Yamuna River.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of implementing a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, claiming it will benefit the nation, akin to how the sacred rivers Ganga and Yamuna originate from the state. Polling in Delhi is set for February 5, with results on February 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

