Jaishankar's Rallying Cry: Delhi Deserves Better

BJP leader S Jaishankar criticized the AAP government, claiming it's deprived Delhi citizens of their rights over the past decade. Speaking at a rally, he highlighted BJP's promises of monthly stipends for women and other benefits. Delhi Assembly elections are set for February 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 22:07 IST
BJP leader and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the AAP government during a rally, accusing it of depriving Delhi citizens of basic rights for the last ten years.

Addressing a gathering of the South Indian community, Jaishankar emphasized BJP's promises, including monthly stipends for women and benefits for the elderly, as part of PM Modi's pledge to the residents.

He highlighted international curiosity about India's schemes like free rationing and housing, contrasting them with the perceived lack of implementation of similar initiatives in Delhi.

