Jaishankar's Rallying Cry: Delhi Deserves Better

BJP leader and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar criticized the AAP government during a rally, accusing it of depriving Delhi citizens of basic rights for the last ten years.

Addressing a gathering of the South Indian community, Jaishankar emphasized BJP's promises, including monthly stipends for women and benefits for the elderly, as part of PM Modi's pledge to the residents.

He highlighted international curiosity about India's schemes like free rationing and housing, contrasting them with the perceived lack of implementation of similar initiatives in Delhi.

