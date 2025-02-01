Delhi's Water Wars: Allegations and Accusations Flood Political Landscape

Amid heightened political tensions, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a public meeting, Dhami accused Kejriwal of blaming Haryana for the Yamuna river's condition to distract from his administrative failings.

Dhami, while campaigning for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kulwant Rana, challenged Kejriwal on the alleged mismanagement of funds intended for the river's cleanup. He further criticized the AAP and Congress for perpetuating corruption and fostering appeasement politics, asserting their roles even transcended Congress in this regard.

Kejriwal, on the other hand, accused the BJP-led Haryana government of deliberately poisoning Delhi's water supply to manipulate the upcoming elections. He detailed his attempts to resolve the issue with Haryana's CM, which allegedly went unheeded, escalating the accusations of a political conspiracy ahead of Delhi's polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)