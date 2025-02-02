U.S. Airstrikes Target Islamic State in Somalia, Crushing Militants' Stronghold

In a decisive move against terrorism, U.S. forces launched airstrikes in Somalia on Saturday, targeting a senior Islamic State attack planner and other key members of the group. President Donald Trump announced the operation was successful, with many militants killed while safeguarding civilian lives.

The strikes occurred in the Golis Mountains, with initial assessments confirming significant militant casualties, as stated by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth. President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia expressed gratitude for the U.S.'s ongoing support in combating terrorism.

Additionally, the airstrikes aimed to weaken Islamic State's capacity to plan and execute attacks threatening the U.S. and its allies, Hegseth noted. Such operations underscore the United States' commitment to eliminating terrorist threats globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)