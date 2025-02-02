Left Menu

Argentina's Federal March: Defending Rights Amidst Political Turbulence

In Argentina, thousands protested President Javier Milei's recent speech at the World Economic Forum, where he criticized progressive ideals. The 'Federal March of Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist Pride' aimed to defend rights against Milei's government's perceived economic and political repression, with broad participation from the LGBTQ+ community and allies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Buenosaires | Updated: 02-02-2025 09:58 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 09:58 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Thousands gathered across Argentina to protest President Javier Milei's controversial speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which criticized progressive ideals such as wokeism and feminism.

Organized as the "Federal March of Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist Pride," the protest saw participation from the LGBTQ+ community, rights groups, and political parties, advocating against what they perceive as the government's attack on rights.

Protester Germán Paladino emphasized concerns over the administration's focus on private life matters instead of public issues like healthcare and education, reflecting a national pushback against Milei's remarks.

