Argentina's Federal March: Defending Rights Amidst Political Turbulence

Thousands gathered across Argentina to protest President Javier Milei's controversial speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, which criticized progressive ideals such as wokeism and feminism.

Organized as the "Federal March of Anti-Fascist and Anti-Racist Pride," the protest saw participation from the LGBTQ+ community, rights groups, and political parties, advocating against what they perceive as the government's attack on rights.

Protester Germán Paladino emphasized concerns over the administration's focus on private life matters instead of public issues like healthcare and education, reflecting a national pushback against Milei's remarks.

