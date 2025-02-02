Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Amritsar

A BJP panel visited Amritsar to investigate the vandalization of an Ambedkar statue. The incident has sparked political tensions with BJP members criticizing AAP leaders for not condemning the act. The panel vows to report soon and questions the AAP government's ability to conduct a fair investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 02-02-2025 13:50 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 13:50 IST
Controversy Surrounds Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

A six-member BJP panel arrived in Amritsar on Sunday, tasked with investigating the attempted vandalization of an Ambedkar statue. The panel, including Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, paid tributes to Ambedkar, condemning the attack as intolerable.

Speaking to journalists, Lal accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, of failing to visit the site. He charged Kejriwal with being an opponent of the Constitution and Baba Saheb, alleging a conspiracy behind the incident.

While the panel prepares to submit its findings, Lal expressed doubt over the AAP government's ability to conduct a fair investigation, accusing it of failing. This comes after a video showed Akash Singh vandalizing the statue with a hammer, which has escalated tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025