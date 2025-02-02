Controversy Surrounds Ambedkar Statue Vandalism in Amritsar

A six-member BJP panel arrived in Amritsar on Sunday, tasked with investigating the attempted vandalization of an Ambedkar statue. The panel, including Rajya Sabha member Brij Lal, paid tributes to Ambedkar, condemning the attack as intolerable.

Speaking to journalists, Lal accused AAP leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, of failing to visit the site. He charged Kejriwal with being an opponent of the Constitution and Baba Saheb, alleging a conspiracy behind the incident.

While the panel prepares to submit its findings, Lal expressed doubt over the AAP government's ability to conduct a fair investigation, accusing it of failing. This comes after a video showed Akash Singh vandalizing the statue with a hammer, which has escalated tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)