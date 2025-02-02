Left Menu

IUML's Support for Malappuram's Bifurcation: A Developmental Push

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has expressed its support for the potential bifurcation of Malappuram district in Kerala, contingent upon developmental needs. Veteran leader P K Kunhalikutty clarified that the party aligns with government decisions when based on population and developmental factors, not political controversies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:02 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:02 IST
IUML's Support for Malappuram's Bifurcation: A Developmental Push
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key player in Kerala's opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), has thrown its weight behind the possible bifurcation of northern Malappuram district, conditional on developmental requirements.

IUML's esteemed leader and MLA P K Kunhalikutty underscored that the party has consistently refrained from sowing discord by making such demands frivolously. His comments came in response to a query during a literature festival discussion.

Kunhalikutty emphasized that any move towards creating a new district should hinge on population metrics and developmental grounds, a stance echoed by the IUML's top brass, including Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025