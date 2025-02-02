IUML's Support for Malappuram's Bifurcation: A Developmental Push

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key player in Kerala's opposition United Democratic Front (UDF), has thrown its weight behind the possible bifurcation of northern Malappuram district, conditional on developmental requirements.

IUML's esteemed leader and MLA P K Kunhalikutty underscored that the party has consistently refrained from sowing discord by making such demands frivolously. His comments came in response to a query during a literature festival discussion.

Kunhalikutty emphasized that any move towards creating a new district should hinge on population metrics and developmental grounds, a stance echoed by the IUML's top brass, including Sadique Ali Shihab Thangal.

(With inputs from agencies.)