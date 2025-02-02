Left Menu

Turkey Intensifies Strikes on Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria

Turkey reported killing 23 Kurdish militants in northern Syria, targeting the YPG militia and the outlawed PKK. Ankara views the YPG and PKK as identical, though the U.S. sees them separately, supporting YPG in its fight against Islamic State. Turkey urges the U.S. to withdraw support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 02-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 15:07 IST

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Turkey announced on Sunday the elimination of 23 Kurdish militants in northern Syria. The move is part of Turkey's ongoing strike campaign against these groups since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.

The Turkish defense ministry indicated these militants were part of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the controversial Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK. While the U.S. designates the PKK as terrorists, it allies with the YPG in fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

Ankara's stance remains firm, urging Washington to cease its support for the YPG, expressing hope that Trump's administration would change the policies established during President Joe Biden's tenure. Tensions escalate as Turkish forces vie with Kurdish factions, with the Turkish government demanding the Syrian Democratic Forces disarm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

