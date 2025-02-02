Turkey Intensifies Strikes on Kurdish Militants in Northern Syria

Turkey announced on Sunday the elimination of 23 Kurdish militants in northern Syria. The move is part of Turkey's ongoing strike campaign against these groups since U.S. President Donald Trump took office last month.

The Turkish defense ministry indicated these militants were part of the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia and the controversial Kurdistan Workers Party, or PKK. While the U.S. designates the PKK as terrorists, it allies with the YPG in fighting the Islamic State in Syria.

Ankara's stance remains firm, urging Washington to cease its support for the YPG, expressing hope that Trump's administration would change the policies established during President Joe Biden's tenure. Tensions escalate as Turkish forces vie with Kurdish factions, with the Turkish government demanding the Syrian Democratic Forces disarm.

