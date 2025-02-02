Middle East Nations Unite Against Islamic State Resurgence

In a strategic move to counter the resurgence of the Islamic State group, Turkiye, Syria, Iraq, and Jordan are joining forces, as announced by the Turkish foreign minister on Sunday. This alliance marks a significant geopolitical shift, potentially allowing the U.S. to distance itself from Kurdish forces in Syria.

The Kurdish-led forces, particularly the People's Defence Units (YPG), have been long-time allies of the U.S. in the fight against IS, but are viewed by Ankara as an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), a group labeled as terrorists by Turkiye, the U.S., and the EU.

The joint efforts aim to address regional security concerns and involve preliminary talks already in progress, setting the stage for a new strategic landscape in the Middle East, with Turkiye urging U.S. President Donald Trump to revise current alliances and strategies regarding IS detainees and regional military dynamics.

