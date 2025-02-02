Karnataka's Visionary Shift: Transforming Channapatna and Bengaluru South

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced plans to transform Channapatna and Bengaluru South district within three years, following Congress' bypoll success. Speaking at a gratitude event, he highlighted the combined strength of electing four Congress MLAs, promising significant development in these regions.

Shivakumar stressed his commitment to electoral promises, stating, "This constituency is my responsibility." Meanwhile, Congress leader D K Suresh will oversee the performance of the MLAs, as the government aims for accountable governance and progress. A sizable grant of Rs 600 crore has been allocated to kickstart initiatives.

Addressing local issues, Congress is tackling the Milk Producers' Cooperative Society problem, with plans to issue land sites soon. Shivakumar also acknowledged the broader impact of recent electoral victories, signaling a shift in political dynamics, as Congress candidate C P Yogeeshwara defeated JD(S) contender Nikhil Kumaraswamy by a notable margin.

(With inputs from agencies.)