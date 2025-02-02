Nation's Youth Urged to Counter Demographic Disruptions

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar expressed concerns about the impact of illegal migration on India's electoral politics, urging youth to take a stand against anti-national narratives. Speaking at the World Forum of Accountants in New Delhi, Dhankhar highlighted the importance of addressing demographic dislocations.

Dhankhar, also Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, remarked on disruptions in Parliament and stressed the need for a united response to these challenges from the younger generation. He emphasized the crucial role of economic nationalism, urging Indian chartered accountants to make their mark globally.

The Vice President called on the nation's youth to actively engage in countering narratives that overlook patriotism and national interest, emphasizing their power to neutralize such divisive forces. His speech at the conference underscored the need for a collective effort to safeguard India's electoral and economic future.

