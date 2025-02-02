Tbilisi Tensions Rise: Opposition Leaders Arrested
In Georgia, police arrested several anti-government protesters, including prominent opposition leaders, as thousands demanded new parliamentary elections. Demonstrators temporarily blocked a motorway near Tbilisi. The protests erupted over the ruling Georgian Dream party's suspension of EU talks and contentious election results. Social media footage showed police using force against protestors.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Tbilisi, Georgia, police detained several anti-government protesters on Sunday. Thousands had gathered, demanding new parliamentary elections.
Among those arrested were Nika Melia, a key opposition figure, and former Tbilisi Mayor Giorgi Ugulava. The protests were fueled by dissatisfaction with the Georgian Dream party's recent political maneuvers.
With a heavy police presence, the authorities warned that blocking the motorway was illegal. Unverified footage circulating online showed police resorting to force and carrying injured demonstrators to awaiting ambulances.
