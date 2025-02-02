Left Menu

Tbilisi Tensions Rise: Opposition Leaders Arrested

In Georgia, police arrested several anti-government protesters, including prominent opposition leaders, as thousands demanded new parliamentary elections. Demonstrators temporarily blocked a motorway near Tbilisi. The protests erupted over the ruling Georgian Dream party's suspension of EU talks and contentious election results. Social media footage showed police using force against protestors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-02-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 21:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Tbilisi, Georgia, police detained several anti-government protesters on Sunday. Thousands had gathered, demanding new parliamentary elections.

Among those arrested were Nika Melia, a key opposition figure, and former Tbilisi Mayor Giorgi Ugulava. The protests were fueled by dissatisfaction with the Georgian Dream party's recent political maneuvers.

With a heavy police presence, the authorities warned that blocking the motorway was illegal. Unverified footage circulating online showed police resorting to force and carrying injured demonstrators to awaiting ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

