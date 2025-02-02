Tbilisi Tensions Rise: Opposition Leaders Arrested

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in Tbilisi, Georgia, police detained several anti-government protesters on Sunday. Thousands had gathered, demanding new parliamentary elections.

Among those arrested were Nika Melia, a key opposition figure, and former Tbilisi Mayor Giorgi Ugulava. The protests were fueled by dissatisfaction with the Georgian Dream party's recent political maneuvers.

With a heavy police presence, the authorities warned that blocking the motorway was illegal. Unverified footage circulating online showed police resorting to force and carrying injured demonstrators to awaiting ambulances.

(With inputs from agencies.)