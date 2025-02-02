Delhi's Political Showdown: High-Stakes Assembly Elections Heat Up
In the run-up to the Delhi assembly elections, political heavyweights from the BJP, AAP, and Congress engaged in intense campaigning. Prime Minister Modi, AAP's Kejriwal, and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi spearheaded their parties' efforts amid allegations and counter-allegations. The elections are crucial for AAP's governance model and BJP's comeback attempt.
With just three days remaining for the Delhi assembly elections, the capital witnessed intense political activities dubbed as 'Super Sunday'. The BJP, AAP, and Congress engaged in a fervent battle with prominent leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, and Congress's Priyanka Gandhi Vadra directing the charge.
The campaigning, which concludes on Monday evening, precedes the pivotal elections scheduled for February 5, with vote counting on February 8. All eyes are on the triangular contest where AAP seeks to retain power while the BJP hopes for a resurgence after a 26-year hiatus.
Sunday's political blitz saw the BJP organizing 80 rallies, with senior leaders rallying against AAP's rule. Meanwhile, opposition parties leveled sharp criticisms: Kejriwal denounced alleged BJP intimidation, and Priyanka Gandhi criticized both Modi and Kejriwal's ties with big industry giants.
