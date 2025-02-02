Left Menu

Kharge Critiques Modi and Kejriwal: A Call for Change

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of deceit. At a public meeting, he urged voters to reject AAP, contested unfulfilled promises, mentioned Congress's historical role, and cautioned against divided votes, advocating for Congress's Ali Mehdi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:07 IST
Kharge Critiques Modi and Kejriwal: A Call for Change
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, labeling them as leaders of deception. Speaking at Mustafabad, Kharge criticized the duo, urging voters to reject AAP candidates.

Kharge specifically targeted Kejriwal, accusing him of manipulating iconic anti-corruption figure Anna Hazare and making false promises to the electorate. He emphasized Congress's legacy in India's history and the shortcomings he sees in the current government.

Additionally, Kharge urged the public to vote for Congress candidate Ali Mehdi, spotlighting the need for honest leadership amidst unfulfilled promises and allegations of vote divisiveness. He highlighted the economic challenges under Modi's leadership and pointed to Congress's past contributions to India's progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025