Kharge Critiques Modi and Kejriwal: A Call for Change

In a fiery address, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal, labeling them as leaders of deception. Speaking at Mustafabad, Kharge criticized the duo, urging voters to reject AAP candidates.

Kharge specifically targeted Kejriwal, accusing him of manipulating iconic anti-corruption figure Anna Hazare and making false promises to the electorate. He emphasized Congress's legacy in India's history and the shortcomings he sees in the current government.

Additionally, Kharge urged the public to vote for Congress candidate Ali Mehdi, spotlighting the need for honest leadership amidst unfulfilled promises and allegations of vote divisiveness. He highlighted the economic challenges under Modi's leadership and pointed to Congress's past contributions to India's progress.

