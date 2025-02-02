Left Menu

TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra Claims Close Shave in Suspected Attack in Malda

TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra narrowly avoided a potential attack as her car dodged a collision twice with an unidentified vehicle in Malda. Suspecting a threat, Mitra filed a police complaint and requested a police escort. TMC and opposition leaders demanded thorough investigation into the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 02-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 22:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

TMC MLA Sabitri Mitra reported a close encounter with a suspected attack as her driver skillfully avoided two near-collisions with an unidentified vehicle in West Bengal's Malda district.

The incidents on Saturday night raised suspicions of an attempt on her life, compelling Mitra to lodge a police complaint. She requested police escort after the vehicle dangerously approached her car at two different locations along the highway.

Opposition leaders accused infighting within TMC for the incident, urging Mitra to address the matter in the state assembly. TMC pledged its support and called for a detailed investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

