Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi and Kejriwal Over Political Tactics
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of evading real issues like inflation and unemployment, while also alleging they are controlled by big industrialists. She highlighted their similarities, dubbed them 'crybaby' leaders, and urged citizens to demand accountability from their leaders.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery address, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of detracting from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment. She labeled them as 'crybaby' leaders and accused them of being subservient to large industrialists.
Addressing a crowd in Seemapuri, Gandhi argued that both Modi and Kejriwal turn to deflection tactics instead of addressing the concerns of ordinary Indians facing economic challenges. She criticized Modi for politicizing Sonia Gandhi's remarks regarding President Droupadi Murmu's speech, deeming it an insult to common people's struggles.
Gandhi urged citizens to hold their leaders accountable for their promises and actions, reminding them of the importance of protecting the Constitution, which she described as a 'protective shield' for the country's democratic rights.
(With inputs from agencies.)
