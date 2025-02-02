Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi and Kejriwal Over Political Tactics

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra criticized PM Narendra Modi and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of evading real issues like inflation and unemployment, while also alleging they are controlled by big industrialists. She highlighted their similarities, dubbed them 'crybaby' leaders, and urged citizens to demand accountability from their leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-02-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 23:13 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Slams PM Modi and Kejriwal Over Political Tactics
Priyanka Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and AAP's Arvind Kejriwal, accusing them of detracting from pressing issues such as inflation and unemployment. She labeled them as 'crybaby' leaders and accused them of being subservient to large industrialists.

Addressing a crowd in Seemapuri, Gandhi argued that both Modi and Kejriwal turn to deflection tactics instead of addressing the concerns of ordinary Indians facing economic challenges. She criticized Modi for politicizing Sonia Gandhi's remarks regarding President Droupadi Murmu's speech, deeming it an insult to common people's struggles.

Gandhi urged citizens to hold their leaders accountable for their promises and actions, reminding them of the importance of protecting the Constitution, which she described as a 'protective shield' for the country's democratic rights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

Pentagon Deploys Troops for Trump's Escalated Border Crackdown

 United States
2
Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

Tragic Plane Crash Near Philadelphia Mall Sparks Major Incident

 Global
3
CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

CDC Data Removal Sparks Controversy Over Gender Identity Guidance

 Global
4
Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

Cross-Border Abortion Pill Prescription Lands Doctor in Legal Crossfire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025