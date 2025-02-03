Hezbollah's Farewell: The Legacy of Hassan Nasrallah
The Lebanese Hezbollah group announces the funeral for its former leader, Hassan Nasrallah, set for February 23. Nasrallah was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike. The group, amidst a fragile ceasefire with Israel, faces withdrawal tensions in Southern Lebanon.
- Lebanon
The Lebanese Hezbollah group declared that the funeral for its veteran leader, Hassan Nasrallah, will occur on February 23. Nasrallah was assassinated in Israeli airstrikes on a southern Beirut suburb.
In a recorded address, Secretary-General Naim Kassem confirmed the arrangements just days following a US-brokered ceasefire that temporarily halted hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel until February 18.
Amid tensions, Israeli forces remain in parts of southern Lebanon, while Hezbollah, amid protests, begins its withdrawal north of the Litani River. Residents continue protests against Israel's presence.
