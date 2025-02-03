Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Leaders Push for Vijayendra's Removal

Several Karnataka BJP leaders, including Ramesh Jarkiholi and K Sudhakar, will meet in Delhi to demand the removal of state unit chief B Y Vijayendra. The campaign, initiated by MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, accuses Vijayendra of sidelining senior leaders and promoting dynastic politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:43 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:43 IST
Karnataka BJP Leaders Push for Vijayendra's Removal
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to remove B Y Vijayendra as the chief of Karnataka's BJP unit, a group of party leaders is heading to Delhi to make their case. Sources confirm that this faction, which includes MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, plans to meet with top party officials on Monday.

Before their journey, key figures like Jarkiholi and former legislator Kumar Bangarappa sought blessings at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. The movement against Vijayendra has gained traction, led by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and bolstered by support from former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

The leaders are disgruntled with Vijayendra for allegedly marginalizing senior members and advancing a dynastic agenda, accused by Yatnal of conflicting with the BJP's national stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

Australia's Near-Flawless Victory: A Cricketing Masterclass

 Global
2
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

Tragic Collision: Black Hawk and American Airlines Jet Crash Near Washington

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

Trump's Tariff Gamble: Economic Strategy or Political Misstep?

 Global
4
Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

Tariffs on Canadian and Mexican Oil Threaten U.S. Fuel Prices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of EU Transport: Decarbonization, Innovation, and Green Mobility

Cambodia’s e-GP Strategy: A Roadmap for Sustainable Public Procurement

The Future of Work: Human Capital, Job Creation, and Economic Inclusion

Sustaining Water, Securing Business: WRG’s Model for a Water-Resilient Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025