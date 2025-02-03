Karnataka BJP Leaders Push for Vijayendra's Removal

In a bid to remove B Y Vijayendra as the chief of Karnataka's BJP unit, a group of party leaders is heading to Delhi to make their case. Sources confirm that this faction, which includes MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi and MP K Sudhakar, plans to meet with top party officials on Monday.

Before their journey, key figures like Jarkiholi and former legislator Kumar Bangarappa sought blessings at the Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru. The movement against Vijayendra has gained traction, led by Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, and bolstered by support from former chief minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

The leaders are disgruntled with Vijayendra for allegedly marginalizing senior members and advancing a dynastic agenda, accused by Yatnal of conflicting with the BJP's national stance.

