FBI Under Fire: Political Purge or Organizational Shake-Up?

FBI employees were asked to answer detailed questions about their involvement in investigations related to the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, inciting fear of forthcoming firings within the bureau.

The order, issued by Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove, follows the recent dismissal of senior FBI officials, sparking concerns of a purge targeting those involved in high-profile investigations against Donald Trump and his supporters.

Acting FBI Director Brian Driscoll assured staff that the scrutiny involves thousands nationwide, while some employees have begun clearing desks, feeling vulnerable amidst the firings.

