Trump Claims Land Confiscation in South Africa; Threatens to Cut Funding

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a post on Truth Social, claimed that "certain classes of people" in South Africa are being treated "very badly" and announced plans to cut U.S. funding for the country. Trump's remarks have sparked controversy, given the lack of evidence cited in his statements.

According to Trump, South Africa's alleged land confiscation and mistreatment have prompted him to demand a full investigation, threatening to suspend future financial aid, which totaled nearly $440 million in 2023. Meanwhile, the South African embassy in Washington D.C. has refrained from commenting on these allegations outside regular business hours.

As South Africa holds the G20 presidency ahead of U.S. takeover, President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the bilateral relationship. The incident recalls Trump's earlier unsubstantiated claims of white farmer killings in South Africa, a narrative endorsed by Elon Musk who has criticized the South African government's perceived inaction.

(With inputs from agencies.)