India Signals Open Trade Stance Amid Global Tariff Tensions

India's finance ministry emphasized its non-protectionist stance by reducing import duties on high-end motorcycles amidst global tariff tensions, following U.S. President Trump's trade actions. This gesture aims to placate American concerns over India's tariffs and address bilateral trade and immigration issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 09:26 IST
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

In a bid to underline its commitment to free trade, India has reduced import duties on high-end motorcycles. This move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff escalations affecting global trade dynamics.

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey stressed that India does not wish to be perceived as protectionist. These remarks coincide with escalating global trade tensions after Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, although India has so far not been directly targeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming meeting with Trump will likely focus on trade and immigration concerns. This includes addressing criticism of India's high tariffs, which reportedly hinder American companies, and discussing issues related to undocumented Indians in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

