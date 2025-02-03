India Signals Open Trade Stance Amid Global Tariff Tensions

In a bid to underline its commitment to free trade, India has reduced import duties on high-end motorcycles. This move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's recent tariff escalations affecting global trade dynamics.

Finance Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey stressed that India does not wish to be perceived as protectionist. These remarks coincide with escalating global trade tensions after Trump's tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China, although India has so far not been directly targeted.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming meeting with Trump will likely focus on trade and immigration concerns. This includes addressing criticism of India's high tariffs, which reportedly hinder American companies, and discussing issues related to undocumented Indians in the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)