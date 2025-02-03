Left Menu

Opposition Voices Concerns Over Waqf Bill Amendments

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari accused the Joint Parliamentary Committee of ignoring opposition amendments to the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, asserting the process was politically driven. The Committee's report, proposing reforms to address mismanagement and corruption in Waqf properties, faced opposition dissent but was presented without discussion.

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Monday voiced strong criticism of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) concerning its handling of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, accusing the body of disregarding opposition input. Tiwari expressed frustrations over the rejection of 44 amendments suggested by the opposition, while all amendments from the ruling party were accepted. He argued that the committee served a political purpose rather than a legislative one.

The JPC's report on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 was slated for presentation to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30, 2025, although it was not tabled in the House that day. Jagdambika Pal, the committee chairman, presented the final report, which adopted the draft and revised bill despite dissent notes from opposition leaders.

The initial Waqf Bill of 1995, which underwent 25 amendments across 14 clauses, has been criticized for issues like mismanagement and corruption. The newly amended bill aims to tackle these challenges through reforms such as digitization, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal measures to recover illegally occupied properties, a move welcomed by JPC Chairman Pal but scrutinized by the opposition.

