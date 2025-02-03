AAP Banks on Achievements, Slams BJP as Delhi Polls Heat Up

AAP National Spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar expressed optimism that Delhi's electorate will endorse the party's progressive agenda, led by an educated Chief Minister. Kakkar praised the AAP's governance, highlighting achievements such as the cheapest electricity, 24-hour power, and a model boasting low inflation, unemployment, and high income levels.

Kakkar further criticized the BJP, noting its failure to replicate such successes despite governing 20 states. "Delhiites have decided: they will back the party offering a positive agenda and an educated CM, the one providing the cheapest electricity," she stressed, contrasting AAP's leadership with the BJP's performance.

On Sunday, Arvind Kejriwal intensified his critique of the BJP. He warned that key services like free electricity, water, schools, clinics, and women's bus services would be halted if BJP gains power. "Citizens face a 20,000 to 25,000 monthly loss," Kejriwal asserted, accusing the BJP of "hooliganism" and appealing to voters for accountability.

As Delhi's assembly elections, set for February 5, loom, Kejriwal's allegations of AAP worker harassment led to an Election Commission response, clarifying the absence of formal complaints. The AAP's campaign hinges on continuing its touted policies amidst the electoral battle.

